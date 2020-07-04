All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:06 PM

5224 Cole Drive

5224 Cole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Cole Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
NO CARPET! New luxury vinyl plank flooring. CLEAN! Move in ASAP. Spacious 3 bed home on a corner lot surrounded by mature shade trees. 2 full baths, 2 car garage with smart opener. Front living room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, large dining room, long galley kitchen, breakfast nook, 2nd living area right off kitchen, large laundry room with storage cabinets. All windows have blinds. Energy efficient solar screens and roof ridge vents. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer, dryer. 1 cat considered, no dogs. Backyard not fenced in. Security deposit is 1 month's rent but may be increased for credit scores under 650. See application packet for details. Tenant maintains yard and pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Cole Drive have any available units?
5224 Cole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Cole Drive have?
Some of 5224 Cole Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Cole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Cole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Cole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Cole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Cole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Cole Drive offers parking.
Does 5224 Cole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Cole Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Cole Drive have a pool?
No, 5224 Cole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Cole Drive have accessible units?
No, 5224 Cole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Cole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Cole Drive has units with dishwashers.

