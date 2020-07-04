5224 Cole Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

NO CARPET! New luxury vinyl plank flooring. CLEAN! Move in ASAP. Spacious 3 bed home on a corner lot surrounded by mature shade trees. 2 full baths, 2 car garage with smart opener. Front living room with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, large dining room, long galley kitchen, breakfast nook, 2nd living area right off kitchen, large laundry room with storage cabinets. All windows have blinds. Energy efficient solar screens and roof ridge vents. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer, dryer. 1 cat considered, no dogs. Backyard not fenced in. Security deposit is 1 month's rent but may be increased for credit scores under 650. See application packet for details. Tenant maintains yard and pays all utilities.