Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

Fantastic home in the middle of one of the fastest-growing markets in all of Dallas. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has stained concrete floors, Adobe tile, large eat in kitchen, large bedrooms, privacy fence with a gate enclosing the driveway and plenty of space to entertain. This quiet neighborhood is well established with a playground and park just steps away and just minutes from highway 121, Nebraska Furniture Mart, top golf, and Hawaiian falls waterpark.