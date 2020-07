Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Take a look at this wonderful and open layout rental home! Perfect for a family or entertainers with the kitchen open and overlooking to the living areas. Massive master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. New carpeting and bamboo wood floorings, as well as stainless steel appliances and convenient laundry location right off the living area. Professionally remodeled with granite countertops. Make this home yours!