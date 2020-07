Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT PROPERTY IN GOOD CONDITION READY FOR MOVE IN. LARGE LIVING AREA OPEN TO KITCHEN AND FP. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE LIVING AND LARGE FIREPLACE. STORAGE BUILDING INCLUDED WITH SPACIOUS BACKYARD AND COVERED PATIO. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY!

REMODELED COVERED AREA ON THE BACKYARD AREA AS WELL, GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING!