5152 N Colony Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill hot tub

Meticulous high-end remodel located in one of DFW's fastest growing cities. This one-story home welcomes you to an over-sized family room, custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, slow close doors, stainless steel appliances, gas range, under mount sink and finished with subway back-splash. Spacious master bedroom with spa like master bathroom; honeycomb tile floors, shower has floor to ceiling tile, free standing soft close door vanity, and walk in shower. New low-e windows sliders, raised ceilings, carpet, fence and roof. Less than half a mile to elementary, middle school and community center. Great access to freeways and great shopping and entertainment; Nebraska Furniture, Studio Movie Grill, Shops of Legacy.