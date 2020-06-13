All apartments in The Colony
Last updated December 25 2019 at 1:11 PM

5152 N Colony Boulevard

5152 North Colony Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5152 North Colony Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
hot tub
Meticulous high-end remodel located in one of DFW's fastest growing cities. This one-story home welcomes you to an over-sized family room, custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, slow close doors, stainless steel appliances, gas range, under mount sink and finished with subway back-splash. Spacious master bedroom with spa like master bathroom; honeycomb tile floors, shower has floor to ceiling tile, free standing soft close door vanity, and walk in shower. New low-e windows sliders, raised ceilings, carpet, fence and roof. Less than half a mile to elementary, middle school and community center. Great access to freeways and great shopping and entertainment; Nebraska Furniture, Studio Movie Grill, Shops of Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 N Colony Boulevard have any available units?
5152 N Colony Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5152 N Colony Boulevard have?
Some of 5152 N Colony Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 N Colony Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5152 N Colony Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 N Colony Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5152 N Colony Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5152 N Colony Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5152 N Colony Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5152 N Colony Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5152 N Colony Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 N Colony Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5152 N Colony Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5152 N Colony Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5152 N Colony Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 N Colony Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5152 N Colony Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

