Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open layout, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Bathrooms have updated amenities, plenty of built-in shelves next to the utility room. Kitchen is spacious with tons of cabinets and counter space. This home offers a wet bar next to living room. Shed is offered in backyard for extra storage. 2 car garage with built-in shelves for more storage. Only bedrooms have carpet, everything else has hardwood and tile. Great for summer weather. Close to middle school and elementary school.