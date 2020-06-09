All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5128 Pruitt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5128 Pruitt Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

5128 Pruitt Drive

5128 Pruitt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5128 Pruitt Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4-2-2 in The Colony, Lewisville ISD. Great curb appeal, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, two living, two dining and so much more! Entry opens to a large living area and formal dining with custom colors and loads of natural sunlight. Just to the right is a nice wetbar - great for entertaining! Inviting family room has a classic brick fireplace and triple doors to the spacious backyard. Nice kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast area and ample storage with a side by side refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, charming baths with pedestal sinks and pretty slate flooring, utility with storage, large open patio and more with easy access to highways and just minutes from Lewisville Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 Pruitt Drive have any available units?
5128 Pruitt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 Pruitt Drive have?
Some of 5128 Pruitt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 Pruitt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5128 Pruitt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 Pruitt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5128 Pruitt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5128 Pruitt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5128 Pruitt Drive offers parking.
Does 5128 Pruitt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 Pruitt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 Pruitt Drive have a pool?
No, 5128 Pruitt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5128 Pruitt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5128 Pruitt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 Pruitt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128 Pruitt Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District