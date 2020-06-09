5128 Pruitt Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4-2-2 in The Colony, Lewisville ISD. Great curb appeal, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, two living, two dining and so much more! Entry opens to a large living area and formal dining with custom colors and loads of natural sunlight. Just to the right is a nice wetbar - great for entertaining! Inviting family room has a classic brick fireplace and triple doors to the spacious backyard. Nice kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast area and ample storage with a side by side refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, charming baths with pedestal sinks and pretty slate flooring, utility with storage, large open patio and more with easy access to highways and just minutes from Lewisville Lake!