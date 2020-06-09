All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:38 PM

5124 Engleswood Trail

5124 Engleswood Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Engleswood Trl, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
One of a kind, 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath home with 3 FULL CAR GARAGE nestled in the New Castle Hills Northest. This beautiful 2 story home with Master Suite and In Law Suite on the First Floor is well desgined for All Families. Open floor concept with spacious living room and a Texas size kitchen will surely entertain all yr long. Master ensuite has a huge walk in closet with dual sink and separate shower. Study is situated by the Grand Front Entrace. Media Room, Game Room or second Living and 3 bedroooms are located upstairs. Built in Desks with Cabinets are great for schoolings is also located up. Corner lot, Low maintence, energy effecient Home near shops, restaurants, movie grill, 24 Hr fitness and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Engleswood Trail have any available units?
5124 Engleswood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Engleswood Trail have?
Some of 5124 Engleswood Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Engleswood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Engleswood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Engleswood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5124 Engleswood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5124 Engleswood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Engleswood Trail offers parking.
Does 5124 Engleswood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Engleswood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Engleswood Trail have a pool?
No, 5124 Engleswood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Engleswood Trail have accessible units?
No, 5124 Engleswood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Engleswood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Engleswood Trail has units with dishwashers.

