5124 Engleswood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

One of a kind, 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath home with 3 FULL CAR GARAGE nestled in the New Castle Hills Northest. This beautiful 2 story home with Master Suite and In Law Suite on the First Floor is well desgined for All Families. Open floor concept with spacious living room and a Texas size kitchen will surely entertain all yr long. Master ensuite has a huge walk in closet with dual sink and separate shower. Study is situated by the Grand Front Entrace. Media Room, Game Room or second Living and 3 bedroooms are located upstairs. Built in Desks with Cabinets are great for schoolings is also located up. Corner lot, Low maintence, energy effecient Home near shops, restaurants, movie grill, 24 Hr fitness and 121.