5121 Sherman Dr

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodel Available Now! - Property Id: 286859



Large 3 Bedroom Home w/Large Formal Living &Dining, very versatile due to their size. This area could be used for a Formal living and still have room to set up an office. The Formal Dining area has vaulted ceilings and a dry bar area. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space, including on the oversized Island. Features include updated cabinets, granite countertops, stove/oven, dishwasher, walk-in pantry. You will need to provide your own refrigerator and washer/dryer. The kitchen and den overlook the outdoor living space. The backyard has a covered patio and deck for comfortable relaxation outdoors and a privacy wood fence. All of the bedrooms are very nice size. Master features a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and Master bath w/vanity, built-in wall cabinet, dressing room and the shower has been recently remodeled. The secondary bedrooms are very nice size and share a bath located in the hallway. This home is walking distance to schools, parks, recreation and shopping.

