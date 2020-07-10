All apartments in The Colony
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5121 Sherman Dr

5121 Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Sherman Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodel Available Now! - Property Id: 286859

Large 3 Bedroom Home w/Large Formal Living &Dining, very versatile due to their size. This area could be used for a Formal living and still have room to set up an office. The Formal Dining area has vaulted ceilings and a dry bar area. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space, including on the oversized Island. Features include updated cabinets, granite countertops, stove/oven, dishwasher, walk-in pantry. You will need to provide your own refrigerator and washer/dryer. The kitchen and den overlook the outdoor living space. The backyard has a covered patio and deck for comfortable relaxation outdoors and a privacy wood fence. All of the bedrooms are very nice size. Master features a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and Master bath w/vanity, built-in wall cabinet, dressing room and the shower has been recently remodeled. The secondary bedrooms are very nice size and share a bath located in the hallway. This home is walking distance to schools, parks, recreation and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286859
Property Id 286859

(RLNE5804837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Sherman Dr have any available units?
5121 Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Sherman Dr have?
Some of 5121 Sherman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Sherman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Sherman Dr offer parking?
No, 5121 Sherman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Sherman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 5121 Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 5121 Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Sherman Dr has units with dishwashers.

