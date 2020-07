5112 Runyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS PROPERTY OFFERED AT THIS PRICE FOR A FEW DAYS WITH A MOVE IN ASAP. AFTER THAT, WOOD LAMINATE WILL BE INSTALLED REPLACING THE CURRENT CARPET; NEW RANGE WILL BE INSTALLED; PRICE WILL INCREASE TO $1550. (photos are from 2017) JUST MINUTES FROM HWY 121. REMODELLED W INT PAINT, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, UPDATED RANGE VENT. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. HALL BATH W TILE FLOOR,UPDATED MIRROR & LIGHT FIXTURE. LARGE LIVING & MASTER W CEILING FANS. CURRENT ROOF, EXT SIDING, WINDOWS, AC, HWH & GAR. DIS. NICE DRIVE UP APPEAL & LARGE BACKYARD. $45 APP FEE PER LEGAL ENTITY. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. ALL FUNDS TO BE CERTIFIED.