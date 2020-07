Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ready for move-in! Beautiful wood-look tile floors in main living area with wood-burning brick fireplace and french doors to covered patio. Kitchen has granite countertops and is open to the living room. All bedrooms have wood laminate flooring--no carpet in home. 2-car attached garage and fenced backyard with large covered patio.