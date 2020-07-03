5053 N Colony Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bath home featuring luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the entire home making it easy for up-keeping and great for those with allergies. Nice open floorplan with lots of natural lighting, a large living and dining area and a wood burning fireplace for those cold Texas nights. The kitchen features stained cabinetry, new granite counters, a breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen area. The master bedroom is large enough for a seating area and the ensuite bath boasts separate vanities and new shower tile. The split bedroom plan includes two additional bedrooms and a full bath with updated shower tile. Large extended covered patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining.