Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:34 PM

5053 N Colony Boulevard

5053 North Colony Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5053 North Colony Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bath home featuring luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the entire home making it easy for up-keeping and great for those with allergies. Nice open floorplan with lots of natural lighting, a large living and dining area and a wood burning fireplace for those cold Texas nights. The kitchen features stained cabinetry, new granite counters, a breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen area. The master bedroom is large enough for a seating area and the ensuite bath boasts separate vanities and new shower tile. The split bedroom plan includes two additional bedrooms and a full bath with updated shower tile. Large extended covered patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 N Colony Boulevard have any available units?
5053 N Colony Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 N Colony Boulevard have?
Some of 5053 N Colony Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 N Colony Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5053 N Colony Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 N Colony Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5053 N Colony Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5053 N Colony Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5053 N Colony Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5053 N Colony Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 N Colony Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 N Colony Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5053 N Colony Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5053 N Colony Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5053 N Colony Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 N Colony Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 N Colony Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

