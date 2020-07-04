All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5052 Pemberton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5052 Pemberton Ln
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:12 PM

5052 Pemberton Ln

5052 Pemberton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5052 Pemberton Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Now Available for Lease. - Welcome to this beautiful home conveniently located in heart of The Colony, one of DFWs hottest and highly desirable cities. Features brand modern 2-tone paint throughout, spacious floorplan, granite countertops in both the kitchen and baths, walk-in closets, new HVAC system, and 2-vehicle rear garage. Includes a large fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining guests, and surrounded by a lovely neighborhood with established landscaping and trees. Close to Lake Lewisville, walking trails, schools, shopping, restaurants, movies, gyms, and golf.

RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, Right Now! No appointment needed. The process is simple through Rently.com by searching for the home address.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE5525340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5052 Pemberton Ln have any available units?
5052 Pemberton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5052 Pemberton Ln have?
Some of 5052 Pemberton Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5052 Pemberton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5052 Pemberton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5052 Pemberton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5052 Pemberton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5052 Pemberton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5052 Pemberton Ln offers parking.
Does 5052 Pemberton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5052 Pemberton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5052 Pemberton Ln have a pool?
No, 5052 Pemberton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5052 Pemberton Ln have accessible units?
No, 5052 Pemberton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5052 Pemberton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5052 Pemberton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District