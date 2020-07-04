5052 Pemberton Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Now Available for Lease. - Welcome to this beautiful home conveniently located in heart of The Colony, one of DFWs hottest and highly desirable cities. Features brand modern 2-tone paint throughout, spacious floorplan, granite countertops in both the kitchen and baths, walk-in closets, new HVAC system, and 2-vehicle rear garage. Includes a large fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining guests, and surrounded by a lovely neighborhood with established landscaping and trees. Close to Lake Lewisville, walking trails, schools, shopping, restaurants, movies, gyms, and golf.



RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, Right Now! No appointment needed. The process is simple through Rently.com by searching for the home address.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



(RLNE5525340)