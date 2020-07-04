All apartments in The Colony
Last updated June 20 2020

Location

5040 Arbor Glen Road, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply Irresistible Abode Seeking New Home Owner to Love. Shows Like a Model! Tasteful Makeover Include; Multi Color changing Electric Fireplace. Pendent and Reassessed Lighting. Dream Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances. Wood looking tile Flooring in living and Dining. Carpet & Wood in Bedrooms. Park View from the kitchen. Gorgeous Baths. Nice Landscaping w' Sprinklers in Huge Backyard and all Flower Beds. 2 Cars Rear Garage with 4 Cars Driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Arbor Glen Road have any available units?
5040 Arbor Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Arbor Glen Road have?
Some of 5040 Arbor Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Arbor Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Arbor Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Arbor Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Arbor Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5040 Arbor Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Arbor Glen Road offers parking.
Does 5040 Arbor Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Arbor Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Arbor Glen Road have a pool?
No, 5040 Arbor Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Arbor Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 5040 Arbor Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Arbor Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Arbor Glen Road has units with dishwashers.

