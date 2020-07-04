5040 Arbor Glen Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Simply Irresistible Abode Seeking New Home Owner to Love. Shows Like a Model! Tasteful Makeover Include; Multi Color changing Electric Fireplace. Pendent and Reassessed Lighting. Dream Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances. Wood looking tile Flooring in living and Dining. Carpet & Wood in Bedrooms. Park View from the kitchen. Gorgeous Baths. Nice Landscaping w' Sprinklers in Huge Backyard and all Flower Beds. 2 Cars Rear Garage with 4 Cars Driveway.