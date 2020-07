Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 or 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 or 3 living areas. Recent updates include new flooring throughout the living rooms and bedrooms with wood laminate. Tub shower in each bedroom. Corner lot with wood privacy fence, covered carport, two sheds, and garage conversion for a family room or bedroom. Dry bar in area of garage conversion. New wood blinds and several ceiling fans. Must have good credit and good rental history. Liability insurance due before move in.