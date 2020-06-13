5025 Nash Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 beds, 2 bathrooms, Open floor plan from kitchen to living room. Ready to move in. Fully renovated back in 2018 with Fresh paint throughout entire home, New Roof, HVAC, and Window. New Ceramic Tile(hallway, bathroom and kitchen), interior doors, laminated wood floor in the living room and bedrooms. New Granite kitchen counter top, vent hood, ceiling fans. New stand shower and hallways bathroom. Walking distance to Lion club Park and Peters Colony elementary school. Close to Hawaiian Falls Park, Top golf, Toyota headquarter and 5 minutes from Sam Rayburn (Highway 121). Available for showing now