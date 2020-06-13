All apartments in The Colony
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:38 PM

5025 Nash Drive

5025 Nash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Nash Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 beds, 2 bathrooms, Open floor plan from kitchen to living room. Ready to move in. Fully renovated back in 2018 with Fresh paint throughout entire home, New Roof, HVAC, and Window. New Ceramic Tile(hallway, bathroom and kitchen), interior doors, laminated wood floor in the living room and bedrooms. New Granite kitchen counter top, vent hood, ceiling fans. New stand shower and hallways bathroom. Walking distance to Lion club Park and Peters Colony elementary school. Close to Hawaiian Falls Park, Top golf, Toyota headquarter and 5 minutes from Sam Rayburn (Highway 121). Available for showing now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Nash Drive have any available units?
5025 Nash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Nash Drive have?
Some of 5025 Nash Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Nash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Nash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Nash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Nash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5025 Nash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Nash Drive offers parking.
Does 5025 Nash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Nash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Nash Drive have a pool?
No, 5025 Nash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Nash Drive have accessible units?
No, 5025 Nash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Nash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Nash Drive has units with dishwashers.

