5025 Joseph Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL AND IMMACULATE AMERICAN LEGEND HOME IN CASTLE HILLS. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IN CASH, MONEY ORDER OR PAYPAL (PERSONAL PAYMENT). PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS, PET DEPOSIT IS $500 PER PET. CURRENT APPLICATION, CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S ARE REQUIRED. Included in the lease: Basic Cable through Grande Communication, Basic landline monitoring through Vector Security, Mail delivery to front door, Workout rooms at Amenity Centers, 5 community pools, sand volleyball, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, Sports Fields.