5013 Wagner Circle

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on a cul de sac street. Landlord spared no expense and added fresh paint, white shaker cabinets, with gray backsplash and marble looking counter tops. Kitchen also has new SS appliances including a new fridge. New 6 panel doors, new carpet and vinyl wood flooring. Two inch blinds will be installed on April 6th and housekeepers will clean home on April 7th. Second living area could double as a formal dining room. There is also a small area in the family room that could also be used as dining area or breakfast nook. This one won't last. Applicants must have good credit, good income and rental history.