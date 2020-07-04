All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:38 PM

5013 Wagner Circle

5013 Wagner Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Wagner Circle, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on a cul de sac street. Landlord spared no expense and added fresh paint, white shaker cabinets, with gray backsplash and marble looking counter tops. Kitchen also has new SS appliances including a new fridge. New 6 panel doors, new carpet and vinyl wood flooring. Two inch blinds will be installed on April 6th and housekeepers will clean home on April 7th. Second living area could double as a formal dining room. There is also a small area in the family room that could also be used as dining area or breakfast nook. This one won't last. Applicants must have good credit, good income and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Wagner Circle have any available units?
5013 Wagner Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Wagner Circle have?
Some of 5013 Wagner Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Wagner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Wagner Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Wagner Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Wagner Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5013 Wagner Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Wagner Circle offers parking.
Does 5013 Wagner Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Wagner Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Wagner Circle have a pool?
No, 5013 Wagner Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Wagner Circle have accessible units?
No, 5013 Wagner Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Wagner Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Wagner Circle has units with dishwashers.

