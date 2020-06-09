5012 S Colony Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

DREAMY HOME IN THE COLONY only 100 Yards to Playground. Walk up to this home and you will notice the Lush new Sod in the Front Yard and the Shady Mature Tree keeping the Home Cool in the Summer. Step inside to find a Wonderful Split Living Layout with Space up Front for Lounging + another Den Area with Fireplace around the corner that is overlooking the Kitchen and Oversized Dining Area + Breakfast Nook that could also be used as an Office. Immaculately Maintained 3 Bed 2 Bath with Laminate Wood Flooring throughout, Secluded Master Bedroom, Updated Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Windows, Wood Fenced Yard, Stamped Concrete Covered Patio, Epoxy Garage Floor, and More. Great Location and Pets Welcome!