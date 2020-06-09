All apartments in The Colony
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:41 AM

5012 S Colony Boulevard

5012 South Colony Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5012 South Colony Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DREAMY HOME IN THE COLONY only 100 Yards to Playground. Walk up to this home and you will notice the Lush new Sod in the Front Yard and the Shady Mature Tree keeping the Home Cool in the Summer. Step inside to find a Wonderful Split Living Layout with Space up Front for Lounging + another Den Area with Fireplace around the corner that is overlooking the Kitchen and Oversized Dining Area + Breakfast Nook that could also be used as an Office. Immaculately Maintained 3 Bed 2 Bath with Laminate Wood Flooring throughout, Secluded Master Bedroom, Updated Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Windows, Wood Fenced Yard, Stamped Concrete Covered Patio, Epoxy Garage Floor, and More. Great Location and Pets Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 S Colony Boulevard have any available units?
5012 S Colony Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 S Colony Boulevard have?
Some of 5012 S Colony Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 S Colony Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5012 S Colony Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 S Colony Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 S Colony Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5012 S Colony Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5012 S Colony Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5012 S Colony Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 S Colony Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 S Colony Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5012 S Colony Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5012 S Colony Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5012 S Colony Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 S Colony Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 S Colony Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

