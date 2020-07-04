All apartments in The Colony
5008 Joseph St

5008 Joseph St · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Joseph St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Stunning selections & upgrades in this 2015 one-story Highland Home. In addition to 3 bedrooms, a separate office & media room with theater seats included! Nail-down hardwood flooring with plantation shutters throughout. Master suite has sitting area & granite in bath. Gas hookup on extended patio. Sink & extra cabinets in laundry room. Garage holiday switch for seasonal outside lighting & separate plug for freezer or extra refrigerator. Tankless hot water heater and so much more!

$55 application fee for each adult over 18 years old for criminal and credit background check. 14+ month term preferred. $3000 security deposit. Pets are case by case with $500 deposit per pet. Non-smoking.

Included in the lease: Water, sewer, and refuse. Basic cable through Grande Communication, landline monitoring through Vector Security, mail delivery to front door, workout rooms at amenity centers.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Joseph St have any available units?
5008 Joseph St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Joseph St have?
Some of 5008 Joseph St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Joseph St currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Joseph St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Joseph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Joseph St is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Joseph St offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Joseph St offers parking.
Does 5008 Joseph St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Joseph St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Joseph St have a pool?
No, 5008 Joseph St does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Joseph St have accessible units?
No, 5008 Joseph St does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Joseph St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Joseph St has units with dishwashers.

