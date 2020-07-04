5008 Joseph St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Stunning selections & upgrades in this 2015 one-story Highland Home. In addition to 3 bedrooms, a separate office & media room with theater seats included! Nail-down hardwood flooring with plantation shutters throughout. Master suite has sitting area & granite in bath. Gas hookup on extended patio. Sink & extra cabinets in laundry room. Garage holiday switch for seasonal outside lighting & separate plug for freezer or extra refrigerator. Tankless hot water heater and so much more!



$55 application fee for each adult over 18 years old for criminal and credit background check. 14+ month term preferred. $3000 security deposit. Pets are case by case with $500 deposit per pet. Non-smoking.



Included in the lease: Water, sewer, and refuse. Basic cable through Grande Communication, landline monitoring through Vector Security, mail delivery to front door, workout rooms at amenity centers.



