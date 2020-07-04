5005 Shannon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great neighborhood! Close to schools, park and 15 mins to Legacy Toll Road corridor! Spacious master with granite counter and up-dated bathrooms, master is split from other two bedrooms! Large kitchen opens to good size living room with vaulted ceiling! Living room features built-in area for entertainment center and wiring for surround speakers! Pergo flooring! Fence (to be repaired) back yard has a large covered patio and storage shed. New electrical panel box, newer furnace, and recently replaced roof! Close to grocery stores, restaurants and Sam Rayburn (121). Great location!