Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5005 Shannon Drive

5005 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Shannon Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great neighborhood! Close to schools, park and 15 mins to Legacy Toll Road corridor! Spacious master with granite counter and up-dated bathrooms, master is split from other two bedrooms! Large kitchen opens to good size living room with vaulted ceiling! Living room features built-in area for entertainment center and wiring for surround speakers! Pergo flooring! Fence (to be repaired) back yard has a large covered patio and storage shed. New electrical panel box, newer furnace, and recently replaced roof! Close to grocery stores, restaurants and Sam Rayburn (121). Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Shannon Drive have any available units?
5005 Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 5005 Shannon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Shannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5005 Shannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Shannon Drive offers parking.
Does 5005 Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Shannon Drive have a pool?
No, 5005 Shannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5005 Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Shannon Drive has units with dishwashers.

