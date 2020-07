Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Four bedroom home with formal living area..Great location with-in walking distance to Lake Lewisville. Vacant and ready for new tenants, all laminate and ceramic flooring. Large Master suite with spa tub, with separate shower, and walk-in closet. Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining nook. Formal Living and dining area. Family room accented by brick fireplace. Three bedrooms up.