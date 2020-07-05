5001 Amhurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in The Colony. Great Location close to Nebraska Furniture Grandscapes, Restaurant, Hawaiian Falls and Toyota headquarter. open floor plan. Updated 2019 includes kitchen Granite Counter top and master bath sink, new Tile floor on hallway, bathroom and master bathroom and shower. New stainless dual sink in the kitchen, new doors and trim, base board, ceiling fan, can light in kitchen, living room and entry area and Fresh painting interior and exterior , New windows for entire house . Large back yard. Walk in distance to Camey Elementary and The Colony High School. Must see!!! Ready to move in May 1st.