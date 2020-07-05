All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

5001 Amhurst Lane

5001 Amhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Amhurst Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in The Colony. Great Location close to Nebraska Furniture Grandscapes, Restaurant, Hawaiian Falls and Toyota headquarter. open floor plan. Updated 2019 includes kitchen Granite Counter top and master bath sink, new Tile floor on hallway, bathroom and master bathroom and shower. New stainless dual sink in the kitchen, new doors and trim, base board, ceiling fan, can light in kitchen, living room and entry area and Fresh painting interior and exterior , New windows for entire house . Large back yard. Walk in distance to Camey Elementary and The Colony High School. Must see!!! Ready to move in May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Amhurst Lane have any available units?
5001 Amhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Amhurst Lane have?
Some of 5001 Amhurst Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Amhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Amhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Amhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Amhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5001 Amhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Amhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5001 Amhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Amhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Amhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 5001 Amhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Amhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5001 Amhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Amhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Amhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

