4953 Wampler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Updated Single Story 3 bed 2 Full bath Corner Lot Home. Across from children's Park with tons of Trees. Large brick fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room. Kitchen open to Living Room. Wood laminate Flooring in Living, Entry, Kitchen and Hall. Clean Carpet in Bedrooms. Nice large Private Fenced Yard! Oversized 1 Car 320 square foot Garage with workbench and plenty of storage. Very Close to Waterpark! Rent includes Washer Dryer and Refrigerator! Home is Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants and Convenient to Airport. All information deemed Reliable. Agents and tenant to verify information and school information.