Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:59 AM

4953 Wampler Drive

4953 Wampler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4953 Wampler Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Updated Single Story 3 bed 2 Full bath Corner Lot Home. Across from children's Park with tons of Trees. Large brick fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room. Kitchen open to Living Room. Wood laminate Flooring in Living, Entry, Kitchen and Hall. Clean Carpet in Bedrooms. Nice large Private Fenced Yard! Oversized 1 Car 320 square foot Garage with workbench and plenty of storage. Very Close to Waterpark! Rent includes Washer Dryer and Refrigerator! Home is Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants and Convenient to Airport. All information deemed Reliable. Agents and tenant to verify information and school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4953 Wampler Drive have any available units?
4953 Wampler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4953 Wampler Drive have?
Some of 4953 Wampler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4953 Wampler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4953 Wampler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 Wampler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4953 Wampler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4953 Wampler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4953 Wampler Drive offers parking.
Does 4953 Wampler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4953 Wampler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 Wampler Drive have a pool?
No, 4953 Wampler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4953 Wampler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4953 Wampler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 Wampler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4953 Wampler Drive has units with dishwashers.

