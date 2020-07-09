4952 WOODRUFF

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and beautiful. Three bedroom two bath, front car garage, situated with chain link fence not to block the greenbelt view. Lovely kitchen cabinets along with granite counter tops and appliances, dishwasher, range, disposal, updated bathrooms, light fixtures, ceiling fans, no carpet. Rear has Wood Patio . Available July 1, good credit and rental history required. Liability insurance due before move in. See Landlord's Qualification in Transaction Desk which must be signed and returned with required information to Marsha Barron to apply.