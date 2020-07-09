All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4952 WOODRUFF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4952 WOODRUFF
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:51 PM

4952 WOODRUFF

4952 Woodruff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4952 Woodruff Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and beautiful. Three bedroom two bath, front car garage, situated with chain link fence not to block the greenbelt view. Lovely kitchen cabinets along with granite counter tops and appliances, dishwasher, range, disposal, updated bathrooms, light fixtures, ceiling fans, no carpet. Rear has Wood Patio . Available July 1, good credit and rental history required. Liability insurance due before move in. See Landlord's Qualification in Transaction Desk which must be signed and returned with required information to Marsha Barron to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 WOODRUFF have any available units?
4952 WOODRUFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 WOODRUFF have?
Some of 4952 WOODRUFF's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 WOODRUFF currently offering any rent specials?
4952 WOODRUFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 WOODRUFF pet-friendly?
No, 4952 WOODRUFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4952 WOODRUFF offer parking?
Yes, 4952 WOODRUFF offers parking.
Does 4952 WOODRUFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 WOODRUFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 WOODRUFF have a pool?
No, 4952 WOODRUFF does not have a pool.
Does 4952 WOODRUFF have accessible units?
No, 4952 WOODRUFF does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 WOODRUFF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4952 WOODRUFF has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District