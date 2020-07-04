All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4925 Wheeler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4925 Wheeler Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:49 PM

4925 Wheeler Drive

4925 Wheeler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4925 Wheeler Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 2 bath gem in The Colony has been upgraded with fresh paint, windows, carpet, kitchen and both bathrooms have also been updated. Kitchen features a farm house sink and eat in island. The covered patio just off the kitchen makes a great entertainment area. Close to shopping and restaurants just off Highway 121. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Wheeler Drive have any available units?
4925 Wheeler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Wheeler Drive have?
Some of 4925 Wheeler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Wheeler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Wheeler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Wheeler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Wheeler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Wheeler Drive offer parking?
No, 4925 Wheeler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4925 Wheeler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Wheeler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Wheeler Drive have a pool?
No, 4925 Wheeler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Wheeler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4925 Wheeler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Wheeler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Wheeler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District