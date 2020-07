Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated home in The Colony! Custom paint colors, modern lighting, beautiful wood floors, crown molding, remodeled bathrooms, ac inside out has been replace, and a large back yard with covered patio will make your Renter swoon for this home! Get there first, do not miss out on this home! Tennant and Tennant agent to verify dimensions and schools.