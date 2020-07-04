4912 Wagner Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming, single story home w-great location in the Colony! APPLIANCES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! Minutes to the tollway! Meticulously maintained. Spacious living room is nestled off the entry way w-high ceilings, floor to ceiling brick fireplace & easy to maintain HW floors. Eat in Kitchen shines with white cabinetry, appliances + tile flooring. Relax in the spacious master suite w-plush carpet, ceiling fan, walk in closet + a full bath with dual shower heads! Two nicely sized guest bedrooms. Washer, Dryer & Fridge included, neutral paint throughout. Step outside to see the wonderful backyard that features an open patio~its the perfect spot to enjoy family BBQ's or entertain family and friends. MUST SEE!