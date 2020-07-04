All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4912 Wagner Drive

4912 Wagner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Wagner Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming, single story home w-great location in the Colony! APPLIANCES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! Minutes to the tollway! Meticulously maintained. Spacious living room is nestled off the entry way w-high ceilings, floor to ceiling brick fireplace & easy to maintain HW floors. Eat in Kitchen shines with white cabinetry, appliances + tile flooring. Relax in the spacious master suite w-plush carpet, ceiling fan, walk in closet + a full bath with dual shower heads! Two nicely sized guest bedrooms. Washer, Dryer & Fridge included, neutral paint throughout. Step outside to see the wonderful backyard that features an open patio~its the perfect spot to enjoy family BBQ's or entertain family and friends. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Wagner Drive have any available units?
4912 Wagner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Wagner Drive have?
Some of 4912 Wagner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Wagner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Wagner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Wagner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Wagner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4912 Wagner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Wagner Drive offers parking.
Does 4912 Wagner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 Wagner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Wagner Drive have a pool?
No, 4912 Wagner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Wagner Drive have accessible units?
No, 4912 Wagner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Wagner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Wagner Drive has units with dishwashers.

