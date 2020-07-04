All apartments in The Colony
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

4905 Crawford Drive

4905 Crawford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Crawford Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

Very nice 3 br, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open living-dining concept, beautiful laminate flooring. Updated Bathrooms, and an awesome covered patio for outside entertaining. All appliances provided including fridge, washer & dryer. The kitchen is spacious enough for those who want to help you cook! This home is near Grandscape which includes shopping, dining and entertainment. 15-18 months lease!! Don't miss out on this one! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Crawford Drive have any available units?
4905 Crawford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Crawford Drive have?
Some of 4905 Crawford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Crawford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Crawford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Crawford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Crawford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4905 Crawford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Crawford Drive offers parking.
Does 4905 Crawford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 Crawford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Crawford Drive have a pool?
No, 4905 Crawford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Crawford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4905 Crawford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Crawford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Crawford Drive has units with dishwashers.

