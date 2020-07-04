4905 Crawford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3 br, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open living-dining concept, beautiful laminate flooring. Updated Bathrooms, and an awesome covered patio for outside entertaining. All appliances provided including fridge, washer & dryer. The kitchen is spacious enough for those who want to help you cook! This home is near Grandscape which includes shopping, dining and entertainment. 15-18 months lease!! Don't miss out on this one! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.