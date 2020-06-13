All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4905 Ashlock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4905 Ashlock Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4905 Ashlock Dr

4905 Ashlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4905 Ashlock Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom. Excellent open floorplan has 2 living areas beautifully decorated with wood tile, an upgraded remodeled fireplace, and French doors to nice size fenced backyard. Brand new luxury kitchen includes all new cabinets, granite countertops and all new black appliances (stove/oven, vent, dishwasher). Kitchen has nice size breakfast nook and is open to living areas. Wood and travertine look ceramic tile throughout, two tone paint, new ceiling fans, lights and fixtures throughout. The Master bedroom is oversized with walk in closet. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new shower/tub, cabinets, granite countertops and light fixtures. Nice size fenced yard and two car rear-entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Ashlock Dr have any available units?
4905 Ashlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Ashlock Dr have?
Some of 4905 Ashlock Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Ashlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Ashlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Ashlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Ashlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Ashlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Ashlock Dr offers parking.
Does 4905 Ashlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Ashlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Ashlock Dr have a pool?
No, 4905 Ashlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Ashlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 4905 Ashlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Ashlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Ashlock Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District