4905 Ashlock Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom. Excellent open floorplan has 2 living areas beautifully decorated with wood tile, an upgraded remodeled fireplace, and French doors to nice size fenced backyard. Brand new luxury kitchen includes all new cabinets, granite countertops and all new black appliances (stove/oven, vent, dishwasher). Kitchen has nice size breakfast nook and is open to living areas. Wood and travertine look ceramic tile throughout, two tone paint, new ceiling fans, lights and fixtures throughout. The Master bedroom is oversized with walk in closet. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new shower/tub, cabinets, granite countertops and light fixtures. Nice size fenced yard and two car rear-entry garage.