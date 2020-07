Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED IN LIVING AND DINING AREAS, NEW CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS. 2 EATING AREAS. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY, HALLWAY, KITCHEN. TENANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND RENTAL HISTORY. $750.00 PET FEE, picture of pet required. $1525.00 DEPOSIT PAYABLE TO MARSHA BARRON REAL ESTATE, INC. FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. Actual Rental amount $1525.29 House is not leased until the lease is signed by all parties and deposits paid.