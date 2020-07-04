4840 ASH GLEN Lane

Amenities

Completely updated last year to include kitchen cabinets, granite, new appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen, baths and hallway. Wood Laminate in living area, ceiling fans, wood blinds and much more. Corner lot with wood privacy fence and patio cover, near Camey Elementary and The Colony High School. Quick access to 121 and shopping. Good credit and rental history required. Liability Insurance required prior to move in. Proof of income, copy of driver's license and email address required prior to submitting an application on line.