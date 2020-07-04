All apartments in The Colony
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

4840 ASH GLEN Lane

4840 Ash Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Ash Glen Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated last year to include kitchen cabinets, granite, new appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen, baths and hallway. Wood Laminate in living area, ceiling fans, wood blinds and much more. Corner lot with wood privacy fence and patio cover, near Camey Elementary and The Colony High School. Quick access to 121 and shopping. Good credit and rental history required. Liability Insurance required prior to move in. Proof of income, copy of driver's license and email address required prior to submitting an application on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane have any available units?
4840 ASH GLEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane have?
Some of 4840 ASH GLEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 ASH GLEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4840 ASH GLEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 ASH GLEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4840 ASH GLEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4840 ASH GLEN Lane offers parking.
Does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 ASH GLEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane have a pool?
No, 4840 ASH GLEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 4840 ASH GLEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 ASH GLEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 ASH GLEN Lane has units with dishwashers.

