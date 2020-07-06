All apartments in The Colony
4824 Hamilton Court

4824 Hamilton Court · No Longer Available
Location

4824 Hamilton Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT location at the end of a non- through street! Large family room has vaulted ceilings, adjoining dining area , and a beautiful fireplace. The off the kitchen Breakfast nook has a door to the patio with views to the back yard. Recently updated kitchen including granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, vent hood, marble back-splash, breakfast bar, flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms with two bathrooms. Remodeled Baths have updated toilets, vanities, & vinyl Plank Flooring. 2 car rear entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Hamilton Court have any available units?
4824 Hamilton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Hamilton Court have?
Some of 4824 Hamilton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Hamilton Court currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Hamilton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Hamilton Court pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Hamilton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4824 Hamilton Court offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Hamilton Court offers parking.
Does 4824 Hamilton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Hamilton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Hamilton Court have a pool?
No, 4824 Hamilton Court does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Hamilton Court have accessible units?
No, 4824 Hamilton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Hamilton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Hamilton Court has units with dishwashers.

