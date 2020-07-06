4824 Hamilton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT location at the end of a non- through street! Large family room has vaulted ceilings, adjoining dining area , and a beautiful fireplace. The off the kitchen Breakfast nook has a door to the patio with views to the back yard. Recently updated kitchen including granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, vent hood, marble back-splash, breakfast bar, flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms with two bathrooms. Remodeled Baths have updated toilets, vanities, & vinyl Plank Flooring. 2 car rear entry garage.