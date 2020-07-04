4813 Roberts Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bdrm 2Bth!!Warm laminate wood floors & fresh neutral paint thru out with updated c tile in baths. Stunning Kitchen open to spacious FmRm features granite & glass backsplash, updated cabinetry, center island with breakfast bar, updated LED lighting, SS appliances, large pantry & eat in area. FmRm has vaulted ceiling, French doors to covered patio. Stacked Formals has lots of light, & updated lighting. Large Master has 2 closets & updated en suite Bathrm with shower with seamless glass. Spacious Bedrms 2 & 3 have ample closet space.Beautifully updated hall bath has combo tub. Private grassy fenced yard.