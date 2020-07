Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

OWNER FINANCE ONLY! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a large open living area provide lots of natural light. Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. Lots of nice features including the brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and eat in breakfast nook. The backyard boasts a huge storage shed. The 2 car garage has cabinets and shelves for ample storage. You can pick your colors: The seller has budgeted $10,000 for your choice of paint and flooring!