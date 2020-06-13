All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

4804 Wagner Drive

4804 Wagner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Wagner Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Location near 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart! Walking distance to grocery store and public library. Well Maintained and updated. Family room features laminate flooring, ceiling fan and large brick fireplace with hearth. Eat in kitchen with door to side patio and deck. Refrigerator included! Lewisville ISD. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, recreation centers, pool & more! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Wagner Drive have any available units?
4804 Wagner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Wagner Drive have?
Some of 4804 Wagner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Wagner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Wagner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Wagner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Wagner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Wagner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Wagner Drive offers parking.
Does 4804 Wagner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Wagner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Wagner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4804 Wagner Drive has a pool.
Does 4804 Wagner Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Wagner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Wagner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Wagner Drive has units with dishwashers.

