4804 Wagner Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great Location near 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart! Walking distance to grocery store and public library. Well Maintained and updated. Family room features laminate flooring, ceiling fan and large brick fireplace with hearth. Eat in kitchen with door to side patio and deck. Refrigerator included! Lewisville ISD. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, recreation centers, pool & more! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.