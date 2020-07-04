All apartments in The Colony
4728 Lemmon Court

4728 Lemmon Court · No Longer Available
Location

4728 Lemmon Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Looking to rent a perfectly located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large fenced-in yard and rear-entry 2 car garage with storage cabinets? Head on out to the park at the end of the street or walk or bike to Lewisville Lake from this spacious and bright The Colony home. Imagine enjoying barbecues on the covered patio with the pass-thru bar window and watching sports in the massive living room with cathedral ceilings. Each spacious bedroom has their own walk-in closet. No worries about traffic as this home is not on a thru street. Schedule a private tour to experience it in person.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4728 Lemmon Court have any available units?
4728 Lemmon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Lemmon Court have?
Some of 4728 Lemmon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Lemmon Court currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Lemmon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Lemmon Court pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Lemmon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4728 Lemmon Court offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Lemmon Court offers parking.
Does 4728 Lemmon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 Lemmon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Lemmon Court have a pool?
No, 4728 Lemmon Court does not have a pool.
Does 4728 Lemmon Court have accessible units?
No, 4728 Lemmon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Lemmon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 Lemmon Court has units with dishwashers.

