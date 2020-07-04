4728 Lemmon Court

Amenities

LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Looking to rent a perfectly located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large fenced-in yard and rear-entry 2 car garage with storage cabinets? Head on out to the park at the end of the street or walk or bike to Lewisville Lake from this spacious and bright The Colony home. Imagine enjoying barbecues on the covered patio with the pass-thru bar window and watching sports in the massive living room with cathedral ceilings. Each spacious bedroom has their own walk-in closet. No worries about traffic as this home is not on a thru street. Schedule a private tour to experience it in person.