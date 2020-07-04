All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4631 Carr Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4631 Carr Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:48 AM

4631 Carr Street

4631 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4631 Carr Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to enjoy this completely updated home in The Colony.  Home has just received a impressive list of updates.  The kitchen is new and includes dark stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.  All the flooring in new.  The bathroom has been updated with new cabinets and sinks.  Both bedrooms offer large closet areas.  The living room is a large open space with vaulted ceiling.  There is outside storage and parking for 2 cars off street in the back.  All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new.  You can walk to schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Carr Street have any available units?
4631 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Carr Street have?
Some of 4631 Carr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4631 Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 4631 Carr Street offers parking.
Does 4631 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Carr Street have a pool?
No, 4631 Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 4631 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 Carr Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District