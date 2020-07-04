4631 Carr Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Be the first to enjoy this completely updated home in The Colony. Home has just received a impressive list of updates. The kitchen is new and includes dark stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All the flooring in new. The bathroom has been updated with new cabinets and sinks. Both bedrooms offer large closet areas. The living room is a large open space with vaulted ceiling. There is outside storage and parking for 2 cars off street in the back. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. You can walk to schools and parks.