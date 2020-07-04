All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4617 Chapman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4617 Chapman Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 AM

4617 Chapman Street

4617 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4617 Chapman Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Spacious and super cute half-duplex in a great location! Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Smooth laminate flooring in living room, dining room and hallways. Newer sliding glass doors and newer energy efficient windows. Outdoor patio and storage shed. Brand new furnace & AC system. Newly renovated bathrooms. Families can enjoy the following amenities; large playground and major shopping centers are all in close proximity. Minutes from Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas North Tollway. Come see this lovely home in the growing city of The Colony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Chapman Street have any available units?
4617 Chapman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Chapman Street have?
Some of 4617 Chapman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Chapman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Chapman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Chapman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4617 Chapman Street offer parking?
No, 4617 Chapman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4617 Chapman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Chapman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Chapman Street have a pool?
No, 4617 Chapman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Chapman Street have accessible units?
No, 4617 Chapman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Chapman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Chapman Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District