4617 Chapman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Spacious and super cute half-duplex in a great location! Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Smooth laminate flooring in living room, dining room and hallways. Newer sliding glass doors and newer energy efficient windows. Outdoor patio and storage shed. Brand new furnace & AC system. Newly renovated bathrooms. Families can enjoy the following amenities; large playground and major shopping centers are all in close proximity. Minutes from Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas North Tollway. Come see this lovely home in the growing city of The Colony!