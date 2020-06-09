All apartments in The Colony
4612 Archer Drive
4612 Archer Drive

4612 Archer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Archer Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful Light and Bright home with charm and great character. Features two bedrooms and a great flex space that can be used as a study, office or game room. Large master suite located downstairs. An airy living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and hardwood floors downstairs is conveniently located right off of the spacious dinging room with a pass-through to the eat in kitchen. Great lay out for entertaining and fantastic LOCATION! Close to 121 and steps from shopping and entertainment! This beautiful home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Archer Drive have any available units?
4612 Archer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 4612 Archer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Archer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Archer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Archer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4612 Archer Drive offer parking?
No, 4612 Archer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4612 Archer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Archer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Archer Drive have a pool?
No, 4612 Archer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Archer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4612 Archer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Archer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Archer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 Archer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4612 Archer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

