4612 Archer Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Light and Bright home with charm and great character. Features two bedrooms and a great flex space that can be used as a study, office or game room. Large master suite located downstairs. An airy living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and hardwood floors downstairs is conveniently located right off of the spacious dinging room with a pass-through to the eat in kitchen. Great lay out for entertaining and fantastic LOCATION! Close to 121 and steps from shopping and entertainment! This beautiful home is a must see!