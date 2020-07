Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Very cute little 3 bedroom 2-story home on small cul-de-sac lot. Entry opens into spacious living room with cozy fireplace and dining area. Enjoy cooking in the spacious and light-filled kitchen. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, all fully carpeted, and one full bath. Downstairs is a half-bath. Back yard features a nice deck where you can visit with family and friends and cook out. includes washer and dryer, microwave and refrigerator