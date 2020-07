Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location with easy access to major highways. Beautiful home in great family neighborhood with tile floors throughout. Many upgrades throughout the house. New AC unit!Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile countertop. Opens to spacious living area. Master split from other bedrooms for privacy and has garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Nice backyard. Covered deck is great for entertaining.