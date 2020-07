4513 Jenkins Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH FRESH PAINT & UPDATES IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ONLY MINUTES FROM HWY 121 & N. DALLAS TOLLWAY, TOYOTA HEADQUARTERS, SHOPPING & DINING. HOME FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, BREAKFAST AREA & A NICE SIZED LIVING ROOM. THE GARAGE CONVERSION MAKES FOR A LARGE 4TH BEDROOM, GAME ROOM, MEDIA ROOM, OR A HOME OFFICE SPACE! CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, SS FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. RELAX & ENJOY TEXAS SUMMERS AND MILD WINTERS WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS IN LARGE BACKYARD WITH A COVERED PORCH. A 5 MINUTE WALK TO CARR PARK AND A SHORT WALK TO ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS: LEWISVILLE ISD! NO AGGRESSIVE DOGS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE.