4505 Rustic Ridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath room is located minutes from 121. Newly updated in and out. Inviting master suites with sitting area and hard flooring thru out. Split bedroom arrangement with oversized master suite, garden tub and separate shower. No carpet. The home features a formal living and dining area combo. Family room has a gas fireplace and hard floors.

Recently updates are included new kitchen appliances, kitchen back splash, new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new front door and light fixture. New fence, blind, shower booth has been replaced.