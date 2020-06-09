All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4505 Rustic Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4505 Rustic Ridge Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:01 PM

4505 Rustic Ridge Court

4505 Rustic Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4505 Rustic Ridge Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath room is located minutes from 121. Newly updated in and out. Inviting master suites with sitting area and hard flooring thru out. Split bedroom arrangement with oversized master suite, garden tub and separate shower. No carpet. The home features a formal living and dining area combo. Family room has a gas fireplace and hard floors.
Recently updates are included new kitchen appliances, kitchen back splash, new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new front door and light fixture. New fence, blind, shower booth has been replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court have any available units?
4505 Rustic Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court have?
Some of 4505 Rustic Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Rustic Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Rustic Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Rustic Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Rustic Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Rustic Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Rustic Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4505 Rustic Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4505 Rustic Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Rustic Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 Rustic Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District