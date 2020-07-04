All apartments in The Colony
4432 Larner Street
4432 Larner Street

Location

4432 Larner Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-2-2. Large Brick woodburning fireplace overlooks living and dining room. Vaulted ceilings! Island kitchen with slate look tile floors and black appliances. 4th bedroom can be used as flex space. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

