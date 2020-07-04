4432 Larner Street

Wonderful 4-2-2. Large Brick woodburning fireplace overlooks living and dining room. Vaulted ceilings! Island kitchen with slate look tile floors and black appliances. 4th bedroom can be used as flex space. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the lease. Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
