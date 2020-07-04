4432 Larner Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4-2-2. Large Brick woodburning fireplace overlooks living and dining room. Vaulted ceilings! Island kitchen with slate look tile floors and black appliances. 4th bedroom can be used as flex space. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the lease. Pets are case by case.