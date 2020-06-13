4408 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning view of Lake Lewisville from this lovely home, which features original characters with recent modern renovations throughout. Fabulous floor plan with double staircase; a formal dining room greet you upon arrival; entertain family and friends in the two spacious living area; large master suits and the family room with beautiful views of the water on the first floor; half-bath downstairs for convenience; game-room with outside balcony overlooks the lake; park your boat in the oversized garage or in your driveway. Easy access to all of the amenities of the DNT, 121 & the lake. It is a MUST SEE HOME, vacant and ready for new tenants.