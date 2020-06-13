4408 Lakeside Drive

Amenities
Stunning view of Lake Lewisville from this lovely home, which features original characters with recent modern renovations throughout. Fabulous floor plan with double staircase; a formal dining room greet you upon arrival; entertain family and friends in the two spacious living area; large master suits and the family room with beautiful views of the water on the first floor; half-bath downstairs for convenience; game-room with outside balcony overlooks the lake; park your boat in the oversized garage or in your driveway. Easy access to all of the amenities of the DNT, 121 & the lake. It is a MUST SEE HOME, vacant and ready for new tenants.