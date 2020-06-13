All apartments in The Colony
4408 Lakeside Drive

4408 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Lakeside Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning view of Lake Lewisville from this lovely home, which features original characters with recent modern renovations throughout. Fabulous floor plan with double staircase; a formal dining room greet you upon arrival; entertain family and friends in the two spacious living area; large master suits and the family room with beautiful views of the water on the first floor; half-bath downstairs for convenience; game-room with outside balcony overlooks the lake; park your boat in the oversized garage or in your driveway. Easy access to all of the amenities of the DNT, 121 & the lake. It is a MUST SEE HOME, vacant and ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
4408 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 4408 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4408 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 4408 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.

