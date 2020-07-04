4236 Driscoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Wonderful family home in desirable location just two blocks from Lake Lewisville. Open living area with wood burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, fixtures and new tile. New durable wood look plank flooring in living room, hall and dining room. New carpet in bedrooms. Baths have granite counter tops new fixtures and tile. New paint inside and out and new roof. Garage has extra storage space. Near park with playground equipment and basketball court. Just a few blocks from Lakeview middle school.