Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4236 Driscoll Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

4236 Driscoll Drive

4236 Driscoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Driscoll Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Wonderful family home in desirable location just two blocks from Lake Lewisville. Open living area with wood burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, fixtures and new tile. New durable wood look plank flooring in living room, hall and dining room. New carpet in bedrooms. Baths have granite counter tops new fixtures and tile. New paint inside and out and new roof. Garage has extra storage space. Near park with playground equipment and basketball court. Just a few blocks from Lakeview middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Driscoll Drive have any available units?
4236 Driscoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Driscoll Drive have?
Some of 4236 Driscoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Driscoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Driscoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Driscoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Driscoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4236 Driscoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Driscoll Drive offers parking.
Does 4236 Driscoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Driscoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Driscoll Drive have a pool?
No, 4236 Driscoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Driscoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 Driscoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Driscoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Driscoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

