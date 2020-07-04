All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4209 Driscoll Drive

4209 Driscoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Driscoll Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Colony is now available for move-in! This home features an open concept kitchen-living room with a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter-tops, kitchen island and tile flooring! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Driscoll Drive have any available units?
4209 Driscoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Driscoll Drive have?
Some of 4209 Driscoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Driscoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Driscoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Driscoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Driscoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Driscoll Drive offer parking?
No, 4209 Driscoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Driscoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Driscoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Driscoll Drive have a pool?
No, 4209 Driscoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Driscoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 4209 Driscoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Driscoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Driscoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

