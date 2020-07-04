4209 Driscoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Colony is now available for move-in! This home features an open concept kitchen-living room with a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter-tops, kitchen island and tile flooring! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.