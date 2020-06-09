All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:14 AM

4172 Malone Avenue

4172 Malone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4172 Malone Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in The Colony. This home has been completely remodeled and ready to move in! New tile in the entry way, hallways, kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and utility room. New carpet has been installed in the both living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops and new backsplash. All lighting and ceiling fans recently replaced. High efficiency HVAC system recently replaced. Large 10X12 storage building in backyard. Close to schools, Lake Lewisville and city park. Owner is a Texas licensed real estate agent. $50 non refundable application fee per applicant 18+. Use TAR lease application. Submit with copies of DL and 2 recent pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Malone Avenue have any available units?
4172 Malone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4172 Malone Avenue have?
Some of 4172 Malone Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Malone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Malone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Malone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4172 Malone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4172 Malone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4172 Malone Avenue offers parking.
Does 4172 Malone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Malone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Malone Avenue have a pool?
No, 4172 Malone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4172 Malone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4172 Malone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Malone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4172 Malone Avenue has units with dishwashers.

