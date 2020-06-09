4172 Malone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in The Colony. This home has been completely remodeled and ready to move in! New tile in the entry way, hallways, kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and utility room. New carpet has been installed in the both living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops and new backsplash. All lighting and ceiling fans recently replaced. High efficiency HVAC system recently replaced. Large 10X12 storage building in backyard. Close to schools, Lake Lewisville and city park. Owner is a Texas licensed real estate agent. $50 non refundable application fee per applicant 18+. Use TAR lease application. Submit with copies of DL and 2 recent pay stubs.