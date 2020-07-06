All apartments in The Colony
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:09 AM

4153 Caldwell Avenue

4153 Caldwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Caldwell Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL, 3BD 2BA home, completely upgraded w modern finishes galore. Open floor plan w high beamed, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace & ample space for media, study, play & casual entertainment. White, gourmet kitchen w granite & decorative lighting with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Relax in the Spacious Master bath w HUGE walk-in shower! Backyard patio w pergola is the perfect, secluded retreat. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE! Requirements: Must have Valid State ID & SSN, credit & criminal check. No Evictions. Min Credit Score 600. Rental & employment history to be verified. Income must be 3x rental amount. Pets case by case. No cats or aggressive breeds. MUST carry Renters Insurance. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Caldwell Avenue have any available units?
4153 Caldwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4153 Caldwell Avenue have?
Some of 4153 Caldwell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Caldwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Caldwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Caldwell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Caldwell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Caldwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4153 Caldwell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4153 Caldwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Caldwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Caldwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4153 Caldwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Caldwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4153 Caldwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Caldwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Caldwell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

