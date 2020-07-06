4153 Caldwell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, 3BD 2BA home, completely upgraded w modern finishes galore. Open floor plan w high beamed, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace & ample space for media, study, play & casual entertainment. White, gourmet kitchen w granite & decorative lighting with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Relax in the Spacious Master bath w HUGE walk-in shower! Backyard patio w pergola is the perfect, secluded retreat. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE! Requirements: Must have Valid State ID & SSN, credit & criminal check. No Evictions. Min Credit Score 600. Rental & employment history to be verified. Income must be 3x rental amount. Pets case by case. No cats or aggressive breeds. MUST carry Renters Insurance. No Smoking.